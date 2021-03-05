This week at the legislature in Pierre: What caught Bob Mercer’s attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “smoking out,” or resurrection, of different House bills has caught the attention of KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer this week at the South Dakota state legislature.

Bob Mercer: “The Senate departed from its tradition that they don’t smoke out bills, and to smoke out a bill is a legislative procedural thing. The, it’s in the rules, it’s allowed, and the House does it on a semi-regular basis. But the Senate rarely has, and it was just a tradition over there.”

Now, a number to watch is 18.

Mercer: “It’ll come down to an actual debate on each of the bills if they make the calendar, and again they’ll need 18 votes to get through the Senate and head down to Noem’s desk, so there is that.”

Dan Santella: “Do you think this could be something that continues in that chamber?”

Mercer: “Well, I’ll put it this way: I’ve been up here at session since 1985, and rarely have I seen anyone ever attempt that in the Senate.”