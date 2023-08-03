SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re hearing for the first time from one of the victims of suspected car thief Matthew Hill. He was arrested earlier this week in Sioux Falls following a standoff with law enforcement. Court papers connect Hall with a Subaru Outback stolen from Mallory Gross. Gross says she feels violated by the crime, but is moving on with a new baby and a new car.

Mallory Gross’s Outback was stolen from her driveway in June, under the gaze of a home security camera posted on the garage. For her, it was like losing a member of the family.

“Our car meant a lot to us. It was part of our family. Her name was Debby. She was a Subaru,” Gross said.

Gross was nine-months pregnant at the time when she went outside and discovered the car named Debby was missing.

“Cried. What nine-month mom wouldn’t start just crying, right?” Gross said.

Suspect Matthew Hill is charged in connection with the theft of at least seven vehicles.

“It’s nice to be able to finally catch somebody that has been driving around in these stolen vehicles and obviously holding them accountable for that. And I have to imagine that it would be pretty reassuring to the victims that this person is behind bars, as well,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

“I wouldn’t even say I’m relieved. I just hope that because he is caught that things settle down and people are more aware that they can be caught and taken to jail,” Gross said.

Police were able to recover Gross’s vehicle, but there was damage to the interior.

“It looked like somebody was living in it. There was a toothbrush, deodorant. They put out their cigarettes all over onto our car on the leather and the back of the seats were cut, it seemed to be with a box cutter for no reason and just opened up,” Gross said.

The Grosses wasted no time in letting their neighbors know about what happened to them to make sure their cars were safely locked away inside the garage.

“Make sure your garage is locked. Make sure every door in your house, every window is locked, not just your car, too,” Gross said.

The Grosses were in the process of moving into their home at the time of the theft. Their Outback was parked in the driveway because they were still unpacking belongings in the garage. Mallory Gross is driving a loaner vehicle while she gets a new Subaru trade-in.

The couple’s boy Owen was born just days after their car was stolen.