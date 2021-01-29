The week that was in Pierre with KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting something new on Fridays- KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will have a video chat with Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer about what happened each week during the South Dakota legislative session.

Dan Santella: “What caught your eye in particular this week in Pierre?”

Bob Mercer: “One thing that caught my eye was when House Republican leader Kent Peterson said on Thursday that he does not expect lawmakers to work on recreational marijuana this session.”

Bob and Dan also talked about House Bill 1089 on Friday afternoon and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s pledge to have the state’s “most transparent administration.”

Bob Mercer: “It’s tough to square that promise with where she stands now on not wanting to talk about security and not even wanting to answer questions about the cost, how much it’s spent, and she’s spending public money on it, so, or we presume she’s spending public money on it, and she’s increased security for herself quite a bit compared to previous governors.”