SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – New fiberglass products will soon replace the current stone at The Pavilion.

“The cornice is originally the building the parapet was added in the 1930s. Over time, these two architectural elements have obviously weathered away and it was time to replace them to reduce our annual costs,” said Scott Rust, purchasing manager of the City of Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city’s main goal was to restore the aging stone in a more sustainable and affordable way.

“This is a preferred method for replacing these older architectural elements on historic buildings,” said Rust.

This $6 million project aims to restore and preserve the historic architecture of the building as well as reduce the annual maintenance.

“With a fiberglass product that is meant to withstand the weather, the temperature and any sort of UV light and prevent it from fading, like the current structure does today,” said Rust.

The new product is lightweight and will require less overall maintenance.

“So we’re pretty happy that the taxpayers and the citizens of the city of Sioux Falls will actually be able to see a product that they can’t really tell the difference that it’s not even stone,” said Rust.

Helping to keep the same historic look the city’s first high school has had since 1908.

“It was probably our number one goal to make sure that we put a product on the building that looked exactly like it did when it was built,” said Rust.

The project is expected to be finished by early fall of 2024.