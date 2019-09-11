The Shriners are looking for more members

The Shriners are looking for a few good men. Specifically, men’s voices. They are on the lookout for new members.

Tuesday night they were singing next to the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We just want the public to know that hey, the Shriners are in town, we’re looking for new members and if you want to come out and do something with a cause and a real purpose behind the music, then think of joining the Chanters down at the shrine” Bob Uecker with the El Riad Shrine said.

The group is also available to provide music at your next event.