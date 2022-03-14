SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota boys state basketball tournaments tip off this week for all three classes.

But 50 years ago, there were only two classes, A and B. In the A division, there was a team many refer to, still to this day, as the ‘Hoosiers’ of South Dakota.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, because we never played on the arena floor,” Jeff Wilber said.

Back in 1972, the State A championship game was as simple as black and white; Yankton vs Miller or David vs Goliath.

“Yankton Bucks were a good enough to be in the finals in 1972 against us and another tall team we had to go against with Chad Nelson who was 6’10” and they had two other forwards who 6’5″, 6’6″ or 6’7″ and our tallest guy was 6’3″,” Wilber said.

Jeff Wilber played for Miller back then. He’s number 23 in the dark uniform. He remembers Miller being the smallest Class A school in the state, but they weren’t intimidated.

“We had to play Sioux Falls Washington opening round, their home court, they were favored and we were the little green team from the middle of the state that didn’t play their kind of schedule, we played a smaller school schedule,” Wilber said.

In the championship game, Yankton was tall, but Miller had talent and they were quick.

“That’s what we were known for our quickness, we had to overcome height,” Wilber said.

“Obviously we could shoot the ball and we were really good passers,” Templeton said.

Kim Templeton, number 33, was one of the leading scorers for Miller.

He remembers how big of a deal it was for Miller to be playing the State A Tournament.

“When we left Miller we had one of those marquee signs I think it said something to the effect ‘last one out shut the lights off,'” Templeton said.

Miller did the unthinkable, defeating Yankton finishing the season undefeated; a perfect 24-0.

The 1972 Miller Rustlers are getting together this Saturday in Sioux Falls for a 50 year reunion commemorating their undefeated season.

Their head coach Bob Dockter will be there too.