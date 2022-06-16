Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear as we head through the evening and overnight. Lows will fall to the 50s as winds become light.



A warm front can spark scattered storms in the Hills of western KELOLAND tomorrow evening. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs reach the 80s and 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined extreme western KELOLAND with a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow evening. Hail and wind are the main threats.



The heat will be ON for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies as temperatures reach the 90s and 100s. Southerly winds will come in at least 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

In fact, there is an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for southeast KELOLAND through the weekend and into early next week.



The heat will continue into early next week. We still expect 90-degree heat on Monday, but we’ll also watch for a thunderstorm chance in northern and western South Dakota. 80-degree weather will return by midweek.