SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nonprofit that has been helping foster kids and families for over a decade in Sioux Falls is growing, and that growth has included moving into a larger space and the need for more donations.

The Foster Network has a mission to help anybody that’s affected by the foster care system across the region.

What started as the East River Foster Parent Network in 2012 has continued to expand as the need for more services has grown. The nonprofit changed its name to the The Foster Network last year to emphasize that their services stretch beyond eastern South Dakota.

“Our mission is kind of to empower the people that take care of kids in foster care,” The Foster Network board president Marla Rasmussen said.

Marla Rasmussen, who has been the nonprofit’s board president for seven years, helped start it all back in 2012.

“As we’ve grown, especially after the last three years, we’ve grown super fast and it’s wonderful, but unfortunately that’s because of the number of children who have come into care, and so as the number of children that come into care increases, we need to increase what we have for them and the support they need,” Rasmussen said.

The services include helping foster families with education, support groups and making sure they are connected to any resources they may need. However, the biggest service they have is “The Closet.”

“Families can bring a kid in right when they enter care or anytime throughout their stay, and they can get clothing. And it’s kind of like a shopping scene here, and they can get a welcome bag when they first come in that has everything they need for that first week of care,” Rasmussen said.

They get everything from hygiene products, underwear, socks, shoes and a week’s worth of clothes, and whether it’s that new shirt, pants or a pair of skeakers, there’s something for kids of all ages.

Katie Day, who volunteers with the organization, says she helps pack those welcome bags and sort donations.

“Just the excitement on some of the kids’ faces getting to pick out the clothes. We’re not just packing a bag for them and sending it away and they have to wear what we got. They get to actually come in here, go into the room that’s labeled for their size and pick out. And maybe their favorite color is pink or purple or whatever it is,” Day said.

Day says the volunteer work she does is very gratifying.

“Makes you understand how well I have it and how many other people out there have it, and the amount of kids that come in — I will come in one Thursday, I feel like I have all the shelves stocked with welcome bags for kids coming, and then the next week it’s empty. Just that realization that that many kids are coming into foster care is really sad,” Day said.

And helping those kids is what pushes her to keep coming back.

“The sparkle in their eye is what makes you feel so good about what you’re doing,” Day said.

Beverly Lush has been a foster parent for five years.

“I currently have 10 in my home,” Lush said.

Lush says it would not be possible to be a foster parent if it weren’t for The Foster Network.

“That’s a lot of clothes. That’s a lot of diapers. That’s a lot of everything. And there are so many resources at The Foster Network that I don’t know how we would be doing it without that,” Lush said.

Rasmussen says they need volunteers and donations, for both clothes and monetary.

“I don’t think people realize how small a budget some of these nonprofits work on and how imperative it is on the financial donations that we get so that we can do these big events like back to school. So we can keep the closets stocked. So we can keep getting kids into care what they need,” she said.

That way they can continue to help those in foster care in South Dakota and beyond.

“It is vital. I would says it’s like the heart beat, is that we need it so much that I absolutely don’t think I could be a foster parent without it,” Lush said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to The Foster Network, you can visit their website.