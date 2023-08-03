SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Empire Mall has been busy with students buying back-to-school outfits and supplies. Kinsley and Jaxton Beer traveled all the way from Hendricks, Minnesota to find their first-day outfits.

“I’m still looking,” said Kinsley Beer. “I got a shirt,” said Jaxton Beer.

They came to the mall because of the selection.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Sports stores,” said Jaxton Beer. “I like JC Penny and Macy’s,” said Kinsely Beer.

This weekend, even more students are expected to make their way to the mall.

“The Back to School Bash is a fun free for all family event here at The Empire Mall that kicks off the back-to-school shopping season,” said James Payer II, director of marketing business development of The Empire Mall.

The annual event is for students of all ages.

“It’s a fun event for not only for kids but also for family members. It’s a great way of connecting before they go off to college or school and just creating those memories, those traditions,” said Payer.

Retail stores are stocked with fall items and are ready for the celebration.

“Being on the corner, especially with our gorgeous decor on the outside and the scent, people can smell it when they walk past so we’re expecting a lot of foot traffic. We’re staffed and ready to go,” said Brittany Hamilton, store leader at Altar’d State.

Coupons for some of the stores and snacks will be handed out at the event.

Click here for more information about the event.