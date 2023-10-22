SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The church that is known for meeting at a bar instead met at a farm on Saturday.

“We want a church that does what Jesus does, and that’s meet people where they are. So our church isn’t about the building, it’s about going out in the community and meeting people. So here we are today at this farm,” says pastor Erica Varcoe.

Last year they had over 1,000 people in attendance, and this year they hope to beat those numbers.

“Last year, we had a beautiful day just like today so it has been nonstop since about noon. And we have people of all ages, we have dads getting their face painted and moms jumping up on the hay bales and it’s been great. This turnout is great,” says Varcoe.

The event also offered a dollar off admission if people brought a food item for Feeding South Dakota.

“The cost of admission with a nonperishable food item gets people free pumpkins and free gourds and all of that will go back to Feeding South Dakota. And we tried it last year and had a big response, you know truckloads full of food we brought to them, so we decided again to make a fun day a service to our brothers and sisters,” says Varcoe.

The Table Ministry wants to make sure that everyone feels welcome no matter where they are serving.

“Wherever you show up from, whatever story you’re living, that we all can come together and enjoy the farm, enjoy the weather, enjoy the season and be reminded that, there’s so much hate and division in the world, that we all just come together and we are loved by Jesus and there’s always a seat for you at the table,” says Varcoe.

The Table Ministry meets at Shenanigans Bar on Sundays and Wednesdays.

