SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse.

That latest data from the National Education Association is from 2020-2021, when the average teacher salary for South Dakota teachers was $49,547. For the fiscal year that starts this July, Gov. Kristi Noem recommends a 5% boost in state aid for education.

“The governor has a great starting point, 5%. That’s a good start,” said Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association. “It’s not enough. We need more. We have a shortage of educators in this state, which is causing stress on the system, and one of the ways to help that situation out is to increase salaries.”

Paul points out that the 5% increase isn’t specifically for teachers.

“Just because you’re given funding to education at 5% doesn’t mean educators’ salaries increase by 5%,” Paul said. “That’s up to each district to bargain those salaries. The district has other responsibilities, utilities, everything else that you would have owning a house or a business.”

Republican Mellissa Heermann, of Brookings, is on the House Education committee in Pierre. She says it’s tough to say now what teachers can expect as far as a possible pay raise from the current legislative session.

“It’s kind of early to know or to make a forecast,” Heermann said. “We haven’t gotten in to a lot of those conversations yet.”

Meanwhile, inflation continues to impact incomes and spending across the state.

“It really impacts everything for the school district and the budget, and we also know that enrollment numbers are climbing,” Heermann said.

“We’re losing teachers to other states because they’re leaving for higher-paying jobs,” Democrat Eric Emery, of Rosebud, said.

Emery is on the House Education committee with Heermann.

“We need to get our teachers paid more, and we need to keep them here,” Emery said.