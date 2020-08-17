The Barrel House helps families head back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With less than two weeks until school starts for students in the Sioux Falls School District, a local restaurant has helped families get ready today.

Backpacks, pencils and notebooks are items students pick up every year to head back to school. They were also items that could be found at The Barrel House today for their annual backpack giveaway.

“It’s wonderful, we have adopted my three grandchildren and Tanika is a foster child so we could use a little help. So that’s primarily why we’re here,” dad Bill Ostermeier said.

Having a chance to come to the giveway can help relieve some back-to-school stress.

“It means that I don’t have to go shopping. It helps out a lot, saves a little money, especially when I pay for his lunches and stuff, you know,” dad Arthur said.

The students, though, had simpler excitements about the giveaway.

LAUREN SOULEK: “What are you looking forward to with your backpack?

“Just to see what’s inside of it and get some new school supplies,” Brooklyn, a soon-to-be eighth grader said.

“I just want a new backpack.”

“Hopefully some good stuff like notebooks, folders, pens, pencils,” Chelsea, a soon-to-be eleventh grader said.

“I want it be decent because last backpack drive we went to it kind of smelled like fish,” Nathaniel, a soon-to-be sixth grader said.

Soon, they’ll get to use their new supplies.

LAUREN SOULEK: “What are you looking forward to for school starting?

“Seeing my friends again.”

“Getting used to the class schedule.”

“Just to see what team I’m on in school sports,” Brooklyn said.

Chelsea is going into eleventh grade this year. She knows there’s going to be a few changes when she goes back to school.

“The new COVID-19 restrictions, I think that that’s going to be good, but I know that some people are not going to like it so it’s just going to be interesting,” Chelsea said.