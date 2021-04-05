Texas man sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man was sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking in a South Dakota case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in an April 5 news release.

Michael Allen Youngberg, also known as Opie, 50, of Fort Worth, Texas, was sentenced on March 29 to 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a special assessment of $100 to the federal crime victims fund.

Youngberg facilitated the transport of methamphetamine to South Dakota where it was to be distributed in the state in 2020. He was indicted on Sept. 1, 2020. Youngberg pleaded guilty on Jan. 22.