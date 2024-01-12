LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Consistent snow is a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders taking to the slopes at Terry Peak in the Black Hills.

Terry Peak currently has all but a few slopes open to their riders.

“We have people out there enjoying the snow. What we have open right now is really good. These cold temperatures make the snow just really perfect. It’s just really good snow and we’ve been able to make snow on plenty of runs so we have quite a bit open.,” Terry Peak marketing director Linda DeRosier said.

Despite December being a disappointment with the high temperatures and lack of snow, January is pushing all things forward on schedule as it is every year. And people are out here enjoying the proven slopes with snowboarding and skiing all day.

“They’re pretty smooth. They are groomed, they’re nice, and coming down from the top has been fun every time. It’s a good time and the snow is good, they really keep it nice out here for us,” Terry Peak guest Dolan Branch said.

But with the colder temperatures approaching this weekend, Terry Peak is taking precautions for everyone on site.

Due to the extreme cold, Terry Peak will be closed tomorrow but plans to open the slopes back up on Sunday.

“We’re not here to cause any trouble, we want everybody to go out and have a safe time on the slopes, enjoy the snow. And when it gets to -20 degrees, safety is certainly a concern. Not only for our guests but for our employees,” DeRosier said.

If you are new to skiing or snowboarding Terry Peak also offers lessons to help everyone enjoy the slopes.