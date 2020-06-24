TenHaken lays out proposed 2021-2025 Capital Program

Driving around Sioux Falls, you can’t miss the construction underway. On Tuesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken shared what his administration would like to see for the 2021-2025 Capital Program. TenHaken explained that the capital program, in general, is about 30 or 35 percent of the city’s entire budget. The capital program spells out road, building, utilities and equipment plans.

“A large part of our capital program remains focused on supporting that foundational growth by investing nearly 85 percent of the entire capital program in investments to utility infrastructure as well as rebuilding and expanding our street system,” TenHaken said.

The proposed 2021 though 2025 Capital Program comes out to just over $736 million.

“We have seen pressure on reduced sales tax receipts recently due to the current economic disruption,” TenHaken said. “While we have had to adjust back our estimates for sales tax growth in the near-term, we continue to expect steady growth over the long-term. We have scaled backed growth estimates for 2020 to be break even. As a result, we’ve had to reduce $11 million in the first four years of the capital program compared to last year’s five-year capital program.”

The 2021-2025 program includes building upon what the city already has.

“We will advance our investment in downtown with the expansion of the River Greenway,” TenHaken said. “In phase 3 of this long-term community initiative, we will see build out of the west bank of the Big Sioux River in downtown from Kiwanis Park on the south to Falls Park on the north.”

Another component of the program is connected to Falls Park.

“In this capital plan, we’re starting the first phase of expanding Sioux Falls’ bike network in northwest Sioux Falls in the Cherry Creek trail corridor,” TenHaken said.

The capital program’s first year is part of the proposed budget for 2021.