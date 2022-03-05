LVIV, UKRAINE (Associated Press) – Russian state media say Russia’s military has begun a temporary cease-fire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate.

It would be the first breakthrough in allowing people to escape the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern city of Volnovakha.

The vaguely worded statement didn’t make clear how long the routes would remain open on Saturday.

Ukraine has called the need for humanitarian corridors “question No. 1″ amid fears of food shortages.

Residents of Mariupol have experienced growing misery as days of shelling knocked out most phone service.