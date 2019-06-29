Temperatures heating up in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a hot, humid day for many people in KELOLAND- really for just about anyone who stepped outside.

And the hot weather conditions are expected to continue Sunday.

Experts are urging people to stay out of direct sunlight. They also say to make sure to hydrate and to take frequent breaks from the heat outside.

Andrea Pham is a doctor with Avera. She says people should plan ahead before going outside.

“If you know you’re going to be outdoors, it kind of sounds silly, but maybe plan ahead of time. Try to hydrate the day before. Limit the amount of time you’re outdoors,” Pham said. Pham says this type of heat can quickly take a toll on the body.

We also spoke with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News at 10, we’ll tell you some warning signs of heat stroke and dehydration and what you can do to prevent it.