Temperature Swings Will Continue – Storm Center Update Saturday AM January 22

The ups and downs in temperature and wind will continue for the next several days. Oh, and so will light snow chances.



Today will be partly sunny with periods of light snow and flurries. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be in western Minnesota where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from noon today until midnight.

Snow amounts of 2-4″ will be possible in Marshall with 1-3″ in Ortonville. Watertown and Worthington have a chance for 1-2″.



We’ll watch another system race in from the northwest tomorrow. This will bring another round of light snow and flurries. With the limited moisture, anything that falls and accumulated will be light.



As colder air slowly moves in from Canada late in the day on Monday, it might (you guessed it) squeeze out light snow and flurries. Monday’s highs will be in the 20s and 30s.



Tuesday will be the coldest day in the 7-day forecast. Expect highs in the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND, but we’ll slowly rebound as we go through the rest of the week with highs returning above freezing by Thursday.