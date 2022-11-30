It’s a cold start to the day across KELOLAND as northwest winds continue to gust over 25mph in many areas East River. Our LIVE CAM from Aberdeen sure looks chilly.

The new snow on the ground is adding to cold. Several communities picked up between 2 and 4 inches of accumulation.

The map below shows the layout of the recent snow in southeast KELOLAND. There are still many areas without snow to the north and west of Sioux Falls.

Peak winds the past 24 hours have ranged between 30 and 40mph in many areas. More wind is coming tomorrow to KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows dry weather today with temperatures mainly in the 20s for highs. Tonight, south winds will be expanding and the wind speeds will increase quickly east of the James Valley. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 50s in central and western SD.

A closer look at the wind shows some strong gusts over 45 mph in SW MN and parts of NW IA.

We will continue to watch the build up of arctic air in Canada as we begin the month of December. The first few days of the month will feature a number of temperature swings with rounds of strong wind. Until the larger area of cold air moves south, we’ll avoid any major storms. Look for updates in the coming days.

Here are the forecast details.

Take a look at the spread on temperatures Friday afternoon. Don’t forget about the wind that increases as well.