SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigation a stabbing that left one teenager in the hospital and another in jail.

Police say the teens got into fight in a hallway at an apartment building on South Marion Road at around 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Police say a 19-year old stabbed a 16-year old in the stomach, and later threw a chunk of asphalt at someone else in the hallway.

Police arrested Jacob Leroy on assault and drug charges. Both victims are expected to be Ok.