BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people struggle to break free of the cycles of addiction, and crime.

However, a program located in Brookings offers a long term treatment plan to help people change their lives.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With over 200 centers across the country, and over 900 worldwide you will find the men at Teen Challenge of the Dakotas working towards recovery from their destructive habits.

“The curriculum at Teen Challenge, albeit it is a Christian based curriculum, it’s about character development, it’s about helping men develop integrity, you know, so that they can they can love themselves and and discover purpose,” says Executive Director Mike Gilmartin.

Many of the men in the program aren’t necessarily there by choice, however they prefer the program over an alternative punishment.

“We don’t really say that any of the students here in the program are mandated by the court or sentenced by the court to have to come to Teen Challenge. The way it works is the court we the the defense attorney would would recommend to the judge and the court that teen challenge be an alternative option as opposed to a prison term,” says Gilmartin.

The 16-month program includes 10 months of training and 6 months working on re-entry to normal life. During the training phase, the men have a strict schedule, including classes and a work-study.

“It’s a structured routine. I’ve never really had structure. I just do whatever I wanted most of my life. So it’s good to have structure for sure. I mean, makes time go by faster to be structured,” says Tanner.

For Tanner and Chase who have been in the program for 7 months, this is a drastic change from how they used to live.

“So I’ve always been a believer, but then I strayed away from it, started to become a gang member, very violent, like I said before. And so I eventually came back to it, but I didn’t really know Christ and how I know him now. And I just come here with an open mind. Then he found me and I found him,” says Chase.

“I guess my life was full of drugs and violence, and this was kind of like a way to get out of prison. And then I came here, and it kind of changed me. You know, I’m better now. I have a future,” says Tanner.

“So our ministry is holistic. You know, we’re helping guys to discover heart change because if you change, if your heart is healed and softened and and secure and safe, then your soul is at rest and and you’re not so filled with anxiety and bitterness and fear,” says Gilmartin.

A large part of the first phase is a work-study. Men spend about 4 hours every weekday working at Falcon Plastics. Not only does this benefit the men, but also the company’s workforce.

“The good part about it is, is that it’s rewarding to see them, to help them move forward with their lives and the fact that we’re able to provide an opportunity for them to, to, to better themselves and their futures is is big for us here at Falcon,” says Falcon Plastics production manager Chad Hudy.

“And help them understand that if you work hard and help your employer succeed, then you’re going to get paid. It’s pretty simple. So we help them understand that you have to be loyal as an employee and hardworking, not resentful or are expecting more than you deserve and earn it, you know, work hard, be diligent,” says Gilmartin.

The last 6 months of the program, the men transfer to their downtown housing, and get ready to transition back into the community.

“And there they get job full time jobs and they handle financial budgeting and we train them and then hold them accountable for that and and just help them prioritize and set goals in the real world,” says Gilmartin.

“We want you to make those choices, when to go to bed on time and get up and and go to work and see how you function with with these new freedoms again. And so it’s really comes down to giving you enough choices over here and freedom to make choices to see, you know, that self-control does really help you in your own life,” says program supervisor Dustin Caldron.

And while the students are excited to graduate from the program, they are forever grateful to Teen Challenge for giving them a second chance at life.

“{It} gives me guidance on what to do because before I didn’t really know how to live normal life. Um, just kind of lived like crazy, like day to day. But now I can actually plan a future for myself. Um, and I make my family happy. And, um, by the end of this, I’ll have a job, a place to live, a car,” says Tanner.

“Anybody in the the gang life or whatever I suggest is it really opened your eyes to what life has. Me being only 25 years old, and I didn’t really see much more than what I used to see, which was the streets and that part of life. But now it’s a whole different world, a whole different ballgame, and there’s a lot more to live for,” says Chase.

Click here if you or someone you know struggles with addiction or violence and is interested in Teen Challenge.