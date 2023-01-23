SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a program designed to discover ideas worth spreading and now you have a chance to share your own unique story or idea by giving a Ted Talk in Sioux Falls.

No matter the topic, the TedxSioux Falls program leaders believe everyone has a story worth sharing.

“Truthfully I feel like everybody has a Ted Talk in them, we all have different unique experiences that other people can learn from,” TedxSioux Falls lead organizer Wendy Mamer said.

Mamer gave her own Ted Talk in Sioux Falls in 2020, sharing about the loss of her father to suicide.

“It was really personal, for me, it was really important to give a talk to try and destigmatize mental health, mental illness and death by suicide,” Mamer said.

But she says one of the best things about the Sioux Falls Tedx event is the variety of topics and speakers you’ll hear from. It’s one of the reasons she’s taking over as the Lead Organizer of this year’s event.

“People love the energy of the gathering and the quick style of being able to process these really amazing talks,” TedxSioux Falls License Holder Thadeus Giedd said. “You get eight to ten of those all in one night.”

Giedd brought Ted Talks back to Sioux Falls in 2018 and says the audience has grown every year.

“They’ve been 500, 600 and just about 800 at last year’s event,” Giedd said.

The local program has also seen an increase in the number of people applying to speak at the event, with nearly 120 applications to speak at last year’s event.

While they receive applications from all over the country, Giedd says to make sure to choose speakers with a local connection who have stories and topics that people in Sioux Falls can relate to.

“Whether you’re a first-time speaker or a well-seasoned speaker, we encourage everyone to apply. We know public speaking isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite thing to do, but that is truly how we share our messages and get it to larger audiences,” Mamer said.

Applications to speak at the May TedxSioux Falls event are open now through February 4th.





