TEA, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready to add some color to your garden, local students can help you out.

Taking care of plants may not sound like school work, but it is for Tea Area senior Ben Bien.

“It’s not my thing just sitting in a classroom all day, and it was really good for me to be able to come out here in the middle of a school day and not have to do what you think would be school work,” Bien said.

He’s one of the ag students behind the first Tea Area FFA plant sale this weekend.

From building the tables in the greenhouse, to planting and transplanting, to watering, the students have been doing the work.

“Horticulture, the industry as a whole is needing a ton more people, so if we can kind of plant that seed, quote unquote, when the students are in high school, we can try to get some more kids to enter that workforce in that industry,” Tea Area high school agriculture teacher Clayton Sorum said.

Whether you’re looking for petunias or impatiens, you can can buy all sorts of flowers to brighten up your yard.

Some produce will also be on hand for a free will donation.

Money raised will support the district’s first FFA chapter, which launched in the fall.

“We were told in college, as you start an FFA program, you start an ag program, it really takes a community to make it all happen, and that is really what has happened at Tea Area. It’s taken a community to get this program off the ground and we’re off and running,” Sorum said.

The sale is Saturday, April 29th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM or until supplies run out.

You can pay with cash or a check.

The greenhouse is just north of the high school.