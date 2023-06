ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — “We need your help to solve another one,” reads the start of a post on the Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page. The post outlines a recent vandalism that occurred Wednesday night at Storybook Land.

Vandalized talking tree

The damage, done to one of the parks “talking trees” is estimated at around $10,000 according to the post, which also states that The Sertoma Club is offering a $500 reward for info leading to and arrest.

Those with information can call dispatch at 605-626-7911.