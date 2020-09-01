Taking in Cam’s story on International Overdose Awareness Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In some way, directly or indirectly, an overdose has impacted many of our lives; maybe it happened to a family member or a friend or a coworker. An event in downtown Sioux Falls at Ransom Church on International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday night recalled those lost and offered a look at how to save those still with us.

Among the speakers was Cam Crosby of Portland, Oregon., who was blunt as he opened up to people.

“My name’s Cam,” Crosby said. “I’m an addict and an alcoholic. I have been dealing with substance abuse and substance issues since I was 13 years old. I’ve been in and out of treatment centers, in and out of rehabs since 2011. I stand here 31 years old today with 119 days sober.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken also attended the event.

“I see it on a daily basis, and I don’t use that term lightly, literally a daily basis see the challenges of addiction in our community,” TenHaken said. “And it is a disease. We have to think of it as a disease.”

“When you’re going in the wrong direction and you’re not operating on a very high vibration and love and light and you’re operating down low in anger and in frustration, I can tell right now, there is no white light,” Crosby said. “There is no ‘Come to God’ moment. There is a voice that you hear, ‘Are you alright?’ and then blackness.”

Crosby explained that he struggled with heroin addiction for seven years. He shined a light on what can help bring light.

“Being around sober people, that’s been a big one for me,” Crosby said. “Not allowing toxic people into my life. And I know that sounds way easier said than done. But there are boundaries, and it’s time to set them, and that’s what keeps us alive.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug use, there are resources. You can find some of them here.