Taking care of tourists while COVID-19 cases increase in Iowa Great Lakes area

DICKINSON COUNTY, IOWA (KELO) — The Iowa Great Lakes, a popular tourist destination, is seeing its COVID-19 cases swell about two weeks into the summer tourism season.

“It’s a substantial increase,” said Brandon Rohrig, director of Dickinson County Population and Public Health.

The county had about 20 cases on June 1, Rohrig said. As of June 12, the Iowa Department of Health listed 117 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Although an increase in COVID-19 cases was expected from Memorial Day on, “I would say this is larger than we were expecting,” Rohrig said.

Rohrig said contact tracing of COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning shows that most cases originated when people gathered in large groups, such as with 50 people at a party where masks were not worn and social distancing was not practiced.

Dickinson County is the home of Arnolds Park, Okoboji, Spirit Lake and towns and the lakes that make up the Iowa Great Lakes.

A local tourism official and managers of two local businesses said local attractions and their businesses are responding to the pandemic in ways to protect visitors and their employees.

The Okoboji or Iowa Great Lakes area is still a safe place for visitors, said Rebecca Peters, the director of Okoboji Tourism.

“We’ve booked over 200 rooms from last week to this week,” said John Graval, the general manager of Minerva’s restaurant and the attached Arrowwood Resort and Convention Center.

At around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Ryan Worrell, the manager of Miles Inn, had to end a telephone interview because the business was getting to busy to keep talking.

“Tourism numbers, as far as I’ve seen, a lot of people are up here,” Worrell said.

Both Graval and Worrell said they were following guidelines from the Iowa Department of Health for COVID-19 safety.

Rohrig said if people visit the Iowa Great Lakes they should practice social distancing of six feet from others outside their family or own group, stay on their boats, wear masks, practice good hygiene and follow other COVID-19 safety practices.

Many safe practices are already in places such as Arnolds Park Amusement Park with markings for six feet of social distancing and regular cleaning of rides and equipment, Peters said.

A map of COVID-19 cases in Iowa by county. Map is from the Iowa Department of Health website.

The 117 cases are listed as county cases but the tourism spot reaches far beyond the county.

Peters said the area draws an estimated 570,000 annually. Most of those visitors are in the season from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend

While Okoboji draws visitors from across the country, most come from within 250 miles, Peters said.

“We draw from Omaha, Lincoln (Nebrasaka), Des Moines and Sioux Falls is huge,” Worrell said.

The number of seasonal visitors and their various addresses has an impact on the spread of COVID-19, Rohrig said.

While many COVID-19 cases do not require hospitalization or intensive care units, even a few COVID-19 patients that need hospitalization could strain the local hospital, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Rohrig said. The hospital is associated with Avera Health of Sioux Falls so there is a chance seriously ill patients could be transferred to Sioux Falls, he said.

Photo courtesy of Okoboji Tourism website.

Tracing the COVID-19 cases

Rohrig is aware of the commentary on social media and in the community that COVID-19 is originating from (any) business, which is unfortunate. “This is not from local businesses,” Rohrig said. Employees may have COVID-19 but then, it’s more likely because they were with large groups, he said.

Rohrig said so far most cases have been traced to larger gatherings.

“That’s where we are seeing exposure, people getting close to each other,” Rohrig said. “They are definitely not wearing masks and they are definitely not staying six feet apart.”

Most of those diagnosed have been age 20 to 40 but in the past couple days, there are increased cases of those 20 and under, he said.

Steve Jensen of Maxwell’s Beach Cafe said he’s had a new employee and longtime employee test positive for COVID-19.

He’s heard from people who’ve blamed his business for spreading COVID-19 but he’s also heard from longtime customers who have said they appreciated how he’s done business since opening Memorial Day weekend.

Jensen and his wife have owned Maxwell’s for about three years. Jensen will close the bar from June 15 through June 29 because it seems like the responsible choice for his business, employees and customers, he said.

Jensen said employees were asked to take their temperatures before work at home and their temperatures were also taken at work. Anyone with a fever or who had COVID-19 symptoms or even close to COVID-19 symptoms was sent home, Jensen said.

The business had been operating at less than capacity with spaces for social distancing and other safety precautions, Jensen said.

Serving tourists during the pandemic

Graval said Minerva’s has practices in place to minimize server and customer interaction, to maintain social distancing and to keep items and people safe.

The restaurant has been taking reservations only and has space inside the restaurant for 50% capacity.

Employees wear masks and gloves and nothing is removed from a customer’s table until the customer has completed dining, he said.

The restaurant and banquet rooms and other facilities are cleaned with special equipment each morning in addition to regularly cleaning throughout the day, he said.

Photos courtesy of the Okoboji Tourism website.

On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that on Friday restaurants and bars could return to 100% capacity operations but also recommended using COVID-19 safe practices.

Worrell said he wasn’t sure what that meant for Miles Inn. So far, customers have been understanding and appreciative of limits to capacity and other practices, Worrell said.

“I don’t want to discourage people from coming here or discourage businesses,” Rohrig said.

But, he said, it’s important to for the public to remember that the pandemic still exists. and COVID-19 safety practices still apply. Wearing a mask while going into a store or avoiding large groups is safer than hanging out in a group of 50 people while not wearing a mask, Rohrig said.