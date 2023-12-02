BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — After a big win, South Dakota State University fans are celebrating. However, many fans have had this energy since early in the morning.

“Go Jacks,” SDSU Family of the Year winner Trent Johnson said.

“Go Jacks,” former SDSU football player Adam Fritz said.

“Go Big, Go Blue, Go Jacks,” student Michael Reed said.

Blue and yellow gear swarmed Brookings today, with many people arriving at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium hours before the game started.

“We get up early, we get here way too early honestly, we tailgate in the bus like we, we bring the cooler scooter. This is just a regular Saturday for me, so I’m as excited today as I was the first day,” Fritz said.

“We’re the number one team in the nation for a reason. We’ve played like it all season long and let’s just hope the Jacks take care of business today,” Johnson said.

For former player Adam Fritz, he says the goal for today is clear.

“The best possible outcome for me is obviously we win, right? That’s obvious what we’re shooting for today,” Fritz said. “Win today, whether we win by one point, win by 30 points, or by 50 points, doesn’t matter, win today.”

Johnson has confidence in the Jackrabbits’ ability to win.

“They just dominated from the beginning. You know, hopefully we can avoid our traditional slow start and, you know, just take care of business from the first play and all the way through the last play,” Johnson said.

Former and current Jackrabbits alike are ready to show some school spirit.

“This is my favorite day of the week, I always get excited and hyped for the games, I’m always waiting for this,” Reed said.

Along with the Jackrabbits perfect record, fans think they will have the upper hand on their opponent.

“So they’re playing the Mercer Bears. They’re from Georgia. So this is going to be a little bit of a shock for them to come up here. It’s not super cold for us, but coming from Georgia it’s going to be a little cold for them,” Johnson said.

The Jackrabbits beat the Mercer Bears 41-0.