Symphony conductor, community voice support for SF Municipal Band

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is no money in the City of Sioux Falls’ proposed 2021 budget for the city’s municipal band. Among the people speaking at public input at Tuesday night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting about the band was Delta David Gier, musical director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Gier looked back at his personal journey.

“I came here about 15 years ago, and the reason I came was because Sioux Falls is an arts city,” Gier said. “Of course I came ’cause it’s an arts city because that’s what I do. But the arts don’t exist in isolation. There’s an ecosystem that’s here, and I heard this across the community from doctors, from lawyers, from real estate agents who are trying to get people to move to town.”

Others who came to the microphone also highlighted the idea of community.

“I’ve also been a music teacher, music educator here in Sioux Falls, and now work in life enrichment with Dow Rummel Village, and so I’ve seen it, the municipal band, the value of it from all different aspects,” Rogene Brown of Sioux Falls said.

“You can have a community without a lot of things, but to lose the municipal band after more than 100 years will be a tragic loss of something good for our community across the board,” George Hahn of Sioux Falls said.

“This band provides music therapy for all abilities and all ages, as everyone can attend in this amazing beautiful setting in our city and our parks,” Julie Ashworth of Sioux Falls said.

“As a grown adult I’ve now started to appreciate the band in a different way, from watching the band entertain at area nursing homes and the Veterans Administration,” Brown said.

The message at public input also looked forward.

“I love going to listen to the Sousa marches, and I hope I can do that next year, too,” John Mogen of Sioux Falls said. “We want those musicians to bring home the bacon. We, please find money for the muni.”

“The kind of access that this community has through the municipal band, because it plays all over the city, from Terrace Park to retirement communities, and it’s free,” Gier said. “And I thank you for keeping it alive for 100 years, and I ask you respectfully again, ask you to reconsider.”

City councilor Curt Soehl has sought $136,000 for the band in the 2021 city budget.