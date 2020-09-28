Suspect in several video lottery burglaries in Sioux Falls arrested

We have an update to a story we first brought you last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office released the name of the man arrested at a BP gas station in Harrisburg.

Investigators say 25-year-old Christopher MacLeod is suspected in several recent video lottery burglaries in the Sioux Falls area.

On Wednesday, a Lincoln County Detective was at the BP gas station on an unrelated incident, when an employee noticed a man in the video lottery room who looked like a person on one of their posters.

Deputies say when they arrived at the store, MacLeod tried to get in his car. Deputies arrested him on several charges including possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.