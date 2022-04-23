WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — At least four people were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nation’s capital Friday.

The hail of gunfire led to lockdowns at several schools and left a community on edge before the suspect was found dead hours later.

The suspected gunman was found dead inside an apartment at the scene after Metropolitan Police Department officers conducted door-to-door searches of buildings in the area.

Police believe the man had a “sniper-type setup” with a tripod and rifle in his apartment and began firing indiscriminately at people walking below.

The shooting was recorded and posted online on 4chan, an online message board.

The four victims are all expected to recover.