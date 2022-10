SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to the Pennington County website, warrants are still active for Dominic Eastman, who is also accused in the case.