Sunday Boredom Busters: September 5th

HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. The day includes Highway Patrol K9 demonstrations at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the day sponsor tent site. There will also be hat and visor giveaways, plus a chance to renew your driver license. Kids can pick up free Tommy the Turtle disaster preparedness books. Midway carnival rides are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Country music artist Jon Pardi performs in the grandstand at 7 p.m. The state fairground gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14. The state fair runs through Monday.

It’s the opening weekend of the Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg. The festival include a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moparama All-Mopar Car Show & Swap Meet is taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Joe Zolper from the hit TV series Garage Squad is the featured guest. There will also be Matchbox car drag races for kids, plus test your knowledge and win prizes at Mopar trivia. Admission is free.

The Shamrockers are the featured performers at Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 2:05 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Rebel Without a Cause and The Notebook, all rated PG-13 and Blaze, rated R.

New in theaters this holiday weekend: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night of racing, and music, at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7:30 p.m. A concert by Anna McElroy will follow the races in the pit area. Tickets are $25, students are $12, free for children 12 and younger.