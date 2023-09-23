BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota State University is hosting China Night in the Student Union. There will be Chinese cuisine, a lion dance, and music from 6-8:30 p.m. This is a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture.

The Ruth Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Guild at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Bake, Book, & Honey Sale this weekend. The hours are 8 a.m. to noon with a bag of books costing $5.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more. The hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy activities for all ages including pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, live music and shopping. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 1-5 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls is hosting a Corn Maze from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages under 3.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls.The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

The Special Olympics South Dakota State Fall Classic wraps up today in Mitchell. Fans are invited to cheer the Special Olympians competing in the softball tournament at Cadwell Sports Complex.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through next weekend.

Visit the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Films showing include Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include A Goofy Movie, rated G, plus In the Heights and Billy Madison, both rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include It Lives Inside, rated PG-13, plus Exped4bles, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the New England Patriots at the New York Jets at noon.