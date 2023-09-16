SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever Latino Festival and Parade in downtown Sioux Falls. The festival, which is in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, kicks off at 11 a.m. with the parade starting at 8th Street & Dakota Avenue before turning onto Phillips Avenue where it ends at Levitt at the Falls. That’s where musical performers and dancers take the stage from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be food and clothing vendors. Admission is free.

The final round of the Sanford International takes place at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Gates open at 8 a.m. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. The closing ceremony & trophy presentation take place at 5:15 p.m. at the 18th green.

The Military Order of the Cootie is hosting a Chislic Fundraiser. Serving time is 3-6 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $8, $9 for chislic with fries. Money raised will support hospitalized veterans.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

Springdale Lutheran Church, north of Lake Alvin, is hosting a Soup & Pie Supper from 4-6 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering. The event also includes a bazaar.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, MN is serving a Swiss Steak Supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The cost is $15. You can eat-in, or carry-out.

King Turkey Day in Worthington, MN wraps up with a country music church service. It’s taking place at First Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m.

The White Spruce Chamber Players present their Fall Concert featuring music by Mozart. The concert takes place at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Adrian Catholic Church in Adrian, MN is hosting a Fall Festival that includes a meal at 11:30 a.m., plus raffles, a country store, a children’s outdoor fair and bean bag toss.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls is hosting a Corn Maze from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages under 3.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through the end of this month.

Visit the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Films showing include Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include A Goofy Movie, rated G, Scrapper, (NR) and The Big Chill, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Camp Hideout, rated PG and A Haunting in Venice, rated PG-13.