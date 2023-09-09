SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Tinners Public House in Sioux Falls is hosting a benefit for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event includes live music in the parking lot featuring Denham McDermott at 3 p.m. followed by The White Keys at 5 p.m. There’s no cover-charge and all ages are welcome.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Harvest & Kuchen Festival in Delmont, SD includes a pancake brunch at 8 a.m., a non-denominational church service at 9 a.m., farm demonstrations starting at 10 a.m., a parade at 1 p.m., a tractor pull at 2 p.m. a kids sandbox coin scramble at 3 p.m., plus live music and food throughout the day.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls includes apples and pumpkins for sale in the story, plus activities for the entire family from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s no apple picking this year because of the dry growing conditions.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting a Stomp Harvest Festival. Enjoy wine tasting, a grape stomp competition and live music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lismore, MN is hosting a Fall Bazaar & Craft Auction. It begins with a turkey & dressing dinner at 11 a.m. A country store also opens at 11 a.m. Children’s games are at 11:30 a.m. The auction begins at 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of gospel music with a performance by the Gospel Gold Quartet at the Tea Warehouse, starting at 2 p.m. Turkey Ridge & Valley Band are also appearing. You’re invited to bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating.

Another gospel group, Divinity Trio performs at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. The concert gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

Linwood Wesleyan Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Classic Car Show & Community Picnic. Enjoy the cars, games, music and food from 4-6:30 p.m.

Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls is hosting a Grandparents Day Festival. Bring your family and enjoy activities for all ages including crafts, live music, games, prizes and food from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Beaver Creek Nature Area southeast of Brandon is hosting a Homesteader Day Celebration from 1-4 p.m. The historical Samuelson cabin will be open for visitors to see and experience. There will also be pioneer agriculture demonstrations, a blacksmith, civil war re-enactors, Dutch oven cooking, rope making, candle dipping and music. Admission is free.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls is hosting a Corn Maze from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages under 3.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Unknown Country, filmed in South Dakota (NR), Free Willy, rated PG and Up in Smoke, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include My Big Fat Greek Wedding, rated PG-13 and The Nun 2, rated R.

Opening weekend of the NFL season features a double-header here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Minnesota Vikings at noon. That’s followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m.