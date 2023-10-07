RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Powwow wraps up today in Rapid City. Activities at The Summit Arena include a trade show starting at 11 a.m. Mountain Time, and a Veterans Grand Entry at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Dancer Grand Entry at 1 p.m.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 1-5 p.m. Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s the opening weekend of Benson’s Flea Market, the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $3, free for children under 12.

Enjoy shopping in a small town during the Davis Flea Market. Businesses in Davis, SD are opening their doors for sales and other activities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m.

It’s Pizza Night at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD. Enjoy homegrown wood-fired pizza, plus local craft beers and natural wines from 3-7 p.m.

Wind your way through corn mazes in KELOLAND. They’re located at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. and at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Casper and Ghostbusters II, both rated PG and The Silence of the Lambs, rated R.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

New in movie theaters this weekend: The Exorcist: Believer, rated R.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Tri-City Storm at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Minnesota Vikings at 3:25 p.m.