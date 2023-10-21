SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kid’s Day is a fun, non-scary afternoon of Halloween festivities at the Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place from 2-4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house is brightly-lit for young trick-or-treaters. The cost is $8, free for adults accompanying their children. Admission is $7 with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.

Baltic Lutheran Church is serving a Swedish Meatball Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baltic School Commons. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 1-5 p.m. Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wind your way through corn mazes in KELOLAND. They’re located at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. and at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Hocus Pocus, rated PG, plus Scary Movie and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, both rated R.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Spooky Space, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

New in theaters this weekend: Killers of the Flower Moon, rated R.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Sioux City Musketeers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots at noon. That’s followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m.