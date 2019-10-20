Sunday Boredom Busters: October 20th

VIBORG, SD (KELO) — Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services in Viborg is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Activities include a free meal at the Viborg Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be live music plus a gift basket silent auction and a painted pumpkin sale.

Swedona Covenant Church near Brandon, S.D. presents the Cornerstone Quartet from Leota, MN. The performance is at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken and refreshments will follow the concert.

Start your Christmas shopping at the Santa Shack in the Irene Wakonda School Gymnasium. Vendors will be selling holiday items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Start planning your dream wedding during the GonnaGetWed Bridal Showcase at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Activities start at 10 a.m. with a Bridal Brunch. Tickets are $15 and that includes admission to the showcase that runs from noon to 3 p.m. Admission to the showcase alone is $10.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy pumpkin painting, a pumpkin sling-shot and a haunted trail. Admission is free

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Members of the Spares & Pairs Square Dance Club are offering free Square Dance Lessons from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Active Generations in Sioux Falls. The lessons are open to adults and children 10 and up who are accompanied by an adult.

Then, dancers of all ages are invited to enjoy Square Dancing at Active Generations. The dancing goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $6.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, rated PG and Zombieland: Double Tap, rated R.