SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People will gather in downtown Sioux Falls for a prayer vigil in solidarity with Israel. The vigil will take place at the El Riad Shrine starting at 2 p.m. It’s hosted by the group, South Dakotans for Israel.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 1-5 p.m., Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Quilters Guild is hosting a Quilt Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7. The quilt show also includes a country store.

The Mighty Corson Art Players present They Promised Her the Moon. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. at the Corson Playhouse. Tickets are $20.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

That’s followed by the Military Order of Cootie’s Chislic Fundraiser, also at the Alliance. Serving time is 3-6 p.m. The cost is $8, $9 dollars if you want fries with your chislic. Money raised supports hospitalized veterans.

It’s Pizza Night at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD. Enjoy homegrown wood-fired pizza, plus local craft beers and natural wines from 3-7 p.m.

Wind your way through corn mazes in KELOLAND. They’re located at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. and at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m.

The Augustana University hockey team wraps up its two-game home series against Bowling Green State University at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 5:07 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Nightmare Before Christmas and Poltergeist, both rated PG and The Craft, rated R.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

New in theaters this weekend: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, (NR).

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today. That’s followed by the Seattle Seahawks at the Cincinnati Bengals at noon.