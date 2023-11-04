SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale wrap up today in downtown Sioux Falls. The event, featuring works by 28 artists from across the region, is taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s hosted by Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies. Admission is free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gallery of Hope is an art show to benefit the Carroll Institute. It’s taking place at Rouge Salon Suites in Sioux Falls from 3-7 p.m. Admission is free.

East Nidaros Church, in rural Baltic, SD is serving a Soup Supper from 4-6 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Money raised will go to the church’s fuel fund.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $11, $2 for children. Donations are also welcome. There is also a bake sale.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Little Mermaid, rated G, Stop Making Sense, rated PG and Barbie, rated PG-13.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Glisten and the Merry Mission, rated G and The Persian Version, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Baltimore Ravens at noon.