SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First United Methodist Church is hosting a Lighting Ceremony and Dedication for its new artificial tree in downtown Sioux Falls. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the church parking lot off Minnesota Avenue. Everyone is invited to attend. The tree is forty feet tall and was made in Texas.

Celebrate Downtown is the theme of today’s Winter Weekend at the new 10th Street Mural in Sioux Falls. The hours are 1-5 p.m. with activities including bumper cars on a plastic ice rink, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

All aboard the Santa Train in Luverne, MN. Santa & Mrs. Claus will ride into town and be at the Omaha Depot from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be decorated cookies, hot chocolate and gift bags for the first 300 children. A fireworks show takes place at 7 p.m. at Luverne City Park.

The Holiday Express is a one-hour, round-trip journey from Hill City to the North Pole where Santa will board the 1880 Train and ride back to Hill City, taking time to visit with the children along the way. Passengers can enjoy hot cocoa, a sugar cookie and a special story on the way to the North Pole. All kids will receive a bell to ring for Santa.

The Dance Gallery Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker at Canton Performing Arts Center. The performance begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $13 to $15.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Holiday movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Elf, Gremlins and The Grinch, all rated PG.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features BBC Earth: Antarctica, Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe, and Wings Over Water.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Wish, rated PG, plus Saltburn and Napoleon, both rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Iowa Wolves in NBA G-League action at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at noon. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m.