Sunday Boredom Busters: November 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Brass presents its Holiday Concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. The 35-piece brass choir’s performance is at 4 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Trains at Christmas features more than 150 tables of model railroad items for sale, plus 8 operating train layouts, including a large Lego city. The show is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

The Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center features hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters displaying and selling their works through the weekend. There will also be hourly gift certificate winners. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9, free for children under 10.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through next weekend. They’re closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Citizen Kane, rated PG, plus Tommy Boy and The Mummy, both rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Ghostbusters: Afterlife and King Richard, both rated PG-13.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Chicago Bears at noon.