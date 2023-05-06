SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the debut weekend of the 20th annual SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls. This year’s display features 67 new sculptures. You’re invited to begin your tour by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

The Sioux Empire Brass present their Spring Concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. The music begins at 4 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.

The Brandon VFW & Auxiliary are hosting the 57th annual Loyalty Day Parade. The lineup begins at 11 a.m. at Brandon Valley High School. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will travel down Holly Boulevard to the VFW on Main Street.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $9, $2 for children.

The 19th annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes is taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The swap meet is taking place inside and outside the Armory Building from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roosevelt High School presents The Puffs: Or Seven Years at a Certain School of Magic. The performance is at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $5.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Wall-E, rated G, Elevator to the Gallows (NR), and Beau is Afraid, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Book Club: The Next Chapter – Early Access, both rated PG-13.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Make sure to remove leaves from plastic bags.