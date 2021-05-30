Sunday Boredom Busters: May 30th

RENNER, SD (KELO) — Sangria Sundays are returning to Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Enjoy summer wines starting at noon and live music by Rufus King at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person, or $10 a carload. Food is available for purchase at the Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls food truck. No pets or outside food or drink.

Amy Ellsworth is the featured performer during the Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park, southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts at 4 p.m. Food will be provided by the Tacos De Gringo food truck. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Check out the 62 new sculptures installed in downtown Sioux Falls as part of SculptureWalk 2021. You can vote for your favorite piece by filling out a form at ballot boxes located throughout downtown.

During your SculptureWalk tour, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum to see exhibits ranging from Native American tools to Prohibition to motorcycles and pheasants. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Holiday weekend movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Great Outdoors, rated PG, plus 1917 and Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, both rated R.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is an interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion where kids can embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? Storyland is in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

That’s where you can also check out the Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.