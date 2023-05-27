SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Commonground is the featured performer during the Outdoor Concert Series at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run southeast of Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The free concerts are held each Sunday through July 30th. A park entrance license is required for vehicles.

The Big Celebration in Brandon includes music, carnival rides, games and food from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but you can purchase a $35 wrist band to go on any rides. You’ll get three dollars off for a donation to a paper product drive.

This is the final day the City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. The hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. south of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Make sure to remove leaves from plastic bags.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get the most out of your SculptureWalk experience by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, plus Night at the Museum, both rated PG and How to Blow Up a Pipeline, rated R.

New summer movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Little Mermaid, rated PG, About My Father, rated PG-13, plus Kandahar, You Hurt My Feelings and The Machine, all rated R.

Enjoy a night of outlaw sprint car and late model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.