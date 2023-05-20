SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes wraps up today showcasing more than 60 new homes. The parade hours are 1-5 p.m. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Hartford, and Madison. All homes are free to see.

Enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. Parks will also be hosting special events to kick off the summer as part of Open House and Free Fishing Weekend. Camping fees still apply along with fishing regulations and limits.

Kevin Ryan is the featured performer during the free Outdoor Concert Series at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run southeast of Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The concerts are held each Sunday through July 30th.

Long-distance runners are getting up early to compete in a big race. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon starts at 7a.m. at Family Park and finishes at Fawick Park.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls. The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

A benefit will raise money for medical expenses for a Hartford, SD woman who’s recovering from a double-lung transplant. The benefit for Deb Bender will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Pizza Shop in Sioux Falls.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

The AMA Coin & Sports Cards Show is your chance to buy, sell, trade and appraise coins, sports cards, stamps and other collectibles at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The non-profit Sioux Falls Tool Library is hosting a Membership Drive and BBQ at 114 N. Indiana Avenue. You’re invited to enjoy free BBQ’s and tour the library located at 921 E. 8th Street from 3-6 p.m. You can also sign up to volunteer or drop off tools to help the library get ready to open next month.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get the most out of your SculptureWalk experience by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th, just south of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Make sure to remove leaves from plastic bags.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, rated PG, City Slickers, rated PG-13 and Showing Up, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: Fast X, rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night of outlaw sprint car and late model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.