SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If mom enjoys the outdoors on her special day, you’ll want to take her to a South Dakota state park. There will be free fishing and park entrances to all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas in honor of Mother’s Day. No fishing license will be required but regulations and limits still apply.

The free Outdoor Summer Concert series kicks off at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run southeast of Sioux Falls. The Hegg Brothers perform beginning at 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The concerts will be held each Sunday through July 30th.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents The Spongebob Musical. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get the most out of your SculptureWalk experience by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Wall-E, rated G, Adoption, (NR) and Beau is Afraid, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Rally Road Racers, rated PG, Knights of the Zodiac plus Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, both rated PG-13 and Hypnotic, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Cleburne Railroaders at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Racing season kicks off at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Tickets are $20, $10 for students and free for ages 12 and under. The first 200 moms receive a free carnation. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Make sure to remove leaves from plastic bags.