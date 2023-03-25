SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Snirtfest is a celebration of the end of the season at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Activities include a Limbo & Ollie Contest at 11 a.m., a Costume Contest at noon, a Sled Race at 1:30 p.m. and a Pond Skim at 3 p.m. It’s $5 to enter each race with proceeds going to Angels With A Dream in memory of Roxie Johnson. Great Bear is also open to the public for skiing & snowboarding from 9 a.m. to noon.

It’s still skiing and snowboarding season in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak, near Lead, SD, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

South Dakota’s largest gun show, the Sioux Falls Trophy Show wraps up today. The event features 13-hundred vendor tables at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. Antique, collectible along with modern rifle and handguns will be on display and for sale. The show opens at 9 a.m. Admission is $10.

The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show at the Multi-Cultural Center features model train displays and vendors selling and swapping model trains and supplies. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children ages 12 and under.

The National Lutheran Choir will perform a concert of sacred music in Sioux Falls. The concert is at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church.

You’re invited to enjoy hot dogs and after-dinner entertainment at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls as part of Drums & Dogs. Serving time starts at 4 p.m. with Groove groups performing at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students.

St. Mary Catholic School in Dell Rapids, SD is hosting a Carnival & Auction. The carnival and lunch begin at 11 a.m. with a live auction following at noon. Other activities include games and a raffle.

Special Olympics South Dakota is hosting a state basketball tournament featuring hundreds of local players. The games go from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Volunteers and spectators are welcome.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1944’s Arsenic & Old Lace (NR), plus Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ferdinand, both rated PG.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New in theaters this weekend, John Wick: Chapter 4, rated R.