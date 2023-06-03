LENNOX, SD (KELO) — The Good Earth Farm near Lennox is hosting the South Dakota Veg Fest, an event to promote plant-based products and sustainability. Activities include a yoga class at 10 a.m., a talk on how to build a sustainable wardrobe at 11:30 a.m. and a fermentation class at 1 p.m. There will also be a tour of The Good Earth Farm Animal Sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. You can also register to win a gift basket.

The Angel Babies Memorial Motorcycle Ride starts at 10 a.m. in the north entrance parking lot of the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. All vehicles are invited to take part. Stops along the 50-mile ride include the Mothers Healing Garden in Dell Rapids before ending at the Red Rock in Rowena.

The Sioux Falls Corvette Club is hosting a Car Show from noon to 5 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. Registration starts at noon and is open to all Corvettes.

Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls is hosting Indigenous Artists of the Prairie featuring vendors, musicians and artists sharing their talents from 1-6 p.m. The event is free but a park entrance license is required.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools are open for the summer season. They’re located at

Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer Drake Springs and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $9, $2 for children.

It’s the start of Summer Festival Season in KELOLAND. Travel back in time to the Siouxland Renaissance Festival at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Other events include Community Days in Crooks, SD and Buffalo Days in Luverne, MN.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, rated G, 32 Sounds (NR) and Carmen, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, rated PG and The Boogeyman, rated PG-13.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore Railcats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of outlaw sprint car and late model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.