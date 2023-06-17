SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Dads can enjoy free fishing at all South Dakota state parks. Parks are also waiving entrance fees in honor of Father’s Day. No fishing license is required but regulations and limits still apply.

The Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls features East of Westerville. The free concert starts at 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater.

It’s Dads’ Day at the Davis Flea Market. You’re invited to visit five businesses all within walking distance in Davis for a day of shopping for dad and the rest of the family. The businesses include Market on 18, Marge’s Antiques & Collectibles, Solace General Store and Viola’s Garden Market. The American Legion and Davis Bar are also open for food and refreshments.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include Jesse James Days in Garretson, SD, Teapot Days in Tea and Heritage Days in Rock Rapids, IA.

Rummagers will want to check out all the items for sale at the Lakota Events Hall in Tea. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for children.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert titled High Tide. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical, Grease. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include A Bug’s Life, rated G, plus Twister and Big Daddy, both rated PG-13.

New releases playing at a movie theater near you include Elemental, rated PG, The Flash, rated PG-13 and The Blackening, rated R.

The Canaries baseball take takes on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch at Sioux Falls stadium is 12:05 p.m.

The Border Battle at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon features a $10-thousand top prize to the winner. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.